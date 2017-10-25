Vin Scully gets help perfectly throwing out first pitch (Video)

Vin Scully was called upon by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the World Series. And while Scully didn’t actually make a pitch, his five minutes in front of the crowd went perfectly.

The longtime Dodgers broadcaster, who stepped down last year after 67 years on the job, tried to take the spotlight away from himself in his typical fashion. He involved 1981 World Series co-MVP Steve Yeager as his catcher, and then got some help with the throw from two-time World Series champ, Fernando Valenzuela.

CHILLS. Vin Scully throws out the first pitch with some help from Fernando Valenzuela. #ITFDB https://t.co/HhMcHShkGX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 26, 2017

The best part about Scully rocking the mic was the way he closed his ceremony, asking everyone in attendance to join him in saying his classic line, “It’s time for Dodger baseball.”

Hearing Scully say that line — the same intro he used before every Dodgers game — did indeed give me chills. That was awesome.