White Sox P Carlos Rodon has funny tweet about drug test

Many professional athletes are subject to random drug testing, and it’s pretty clear they don’t exactly enjoy the nuisance. Take for example what Carlos Rodon tweeted on Monday.

Rodon, a southpaw pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, shared a story about how his drug test went.

So I'm in Kansas hunting. I get a call for ANOTHER drug test. I tell him to meet me at Subway(No one can know my honey hole)… he said he felt uncomfortable doing it there because of people. Bro, I have to pee infront of you what do you mean YOUUU feel uncomfortable. — Carlos Rodón (@Carlos_Rodon55) December 18, 2017

We certainly don’t envy Rodon on that one. Between having to make your availability known to testers and having to urinate in front of them, it’s not a great experience. But it is one that’s necessary to help rid the game of cheaters.