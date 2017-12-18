pixel 1
Tuesday, December 19, 2017

White Sox P Carlos Rodon has funny tweet about drug test

December 18, 2017
by Larry Brown

Carlos Rodon

Many professional athletes are subject to random drug testing, and it’s pretty clear they don’t exactly enjoy the nuisance. Take for example what Carlos Rodon tweeted on Monday.

Rodon, a southpaw pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, shared a story about how his drug test went.

We certainly don’t envy Rodon on that one. Between having to make your availability known to testers and having to urinate in front of them, it’s not a great experience. But it is one that’s necessary to help rid the game of cheaters.

