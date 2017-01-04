Report: White Sox having ‘daily’ discussions about Jose Quintana trade

Teams still looking for a starting pitcher don’t have a lot of options, but one of the most appealing ones available is Chicago’s Jose Quintana.

The White Sox pitcher is the subject of a lot of interest. According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, the team has been discussing Quintana on a daily basis.

Sources add: #WhiteSox firm on Quintana’s value; also could move him at deadline. NYY seem less willing than others to move top prospects. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 4, 2017

Quintana is appealing for several reasons. He posted a 3.20 ERA in 2016, and his WHIP of 1.163 was a career best. He’s also owed just under $16 million through 2018, plus a pair of team options for the next two seasons that are also fairly affordable. There’s a reason teams like New York have had a long-standing interest.