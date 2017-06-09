White Sox dugout infested by mosquitoes prior to Friday’s game in Cleveland

The Chicago White Sox are getting a heck of a vistor’s welcome to Cleveland.

Prior to Friday’s opening game of a weekend series against the Indians, the White Sox dugout got hit with an infestation of mosquitoes, according to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

White Sox dugout is infested with mosquitos. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 9, 2017

For the White Sox, who are currently dead last in the American League Central with a record of 25-33, getting hit with a plague of biblical proportions is probably a good way of summing up their season so far. And what exactly is it with bugs affecting baseball games played in Cleveland?