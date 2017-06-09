Ad Unit
Friday, June 9, 2017

White Sox dugout infested by mosquitoes prior to Friday’s game in Cleveland

June 9, 2017
by Darryn Albert

White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are getting a heck of a vistor’s welcome to Cleveland.

Prior to Friday’s opening game of a weekend series against the Indians, the White Sox dugout got hit with an infestation of mosquitoes, according to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

For the White Sox, who are currently dead last in the American League Central with a record of 25-33, getting hit with a plague of biblical proportions is probably a good way of summing up their season so far. And what exactly is it with bugs affecting baseball games played in Cleveland?


