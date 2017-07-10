Report: White Sox have very high asking price for Jose Quintana

If the Chicago White Sox are going to trade left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana, it sounds like they’ll either need to bring their asking price down or hope a suitor gets desperate.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the White Sox have asked for two elite prospects from other teams in Quintana trade talks.

Both the Houston Astros and New York Yankees have been engaged in talks. The Yankees have reportedly been asked for top prospects Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier, while the Astros have been told to give up Francis Martes and Kyle Tucker. Neither team is prepared to give up two top-30 prospects for Quintana right now.

The Astros have been sufficiently put off by Quintana’s price tag that they have looked at other options, though it does not sound like they’ve gotten far on that front either.

At last check, the White Sox were ready to move Quintana. They don’t have to, though, as the 28-year-old still has three more full seasons on his contract.