Wednesday, May 17, 2017

White Sox lose after walk-off hit bounces off Leury Garcia’s face

May 17, 2017
by Larry Brown

Leury Garcia

Talk about adding insult to injury.

The Chicago White Sox lost to the Los Angeles Angels 7-6 in 11 innings on Tuesday night on a walk-off hit from Albert Pujols.

Pujols was up with the bases loaded, the game tied, and one out. He hit a ball to center that was misplayed by Leury Garcia, who took the ball off his face, allowing the winning run to score:

Even if Garcia made the catch, the Angels still likely would have won on a tag up, so it didn’t really matter that Garcia missed the ball. But it sure was embarrassing seeing him play the ball off his face.


