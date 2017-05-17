White Sox lose after walk-off hit bounces off Leury Garcia’s face

Talk about adding insult to injury.

The Chicago White Sox lost to the Los Angeles Angels 7-6 in 11 innings on Tuesday night on a walk-off hit from Albert Pujols.

Pujols was up with the bases loaded, the game tied, and one out. He hit a ball to center that was misplayed by Leury Garcia, who took the ball off his face, allowing the winning run to score:

Even if Garcia made the catch, the Angels still likely would have won on a tag up, so it didn’t really matter that Garcia missed the ball. But it sure was embarrassing seeing him play the ball off his face.