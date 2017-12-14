Report: White Sox are ‘most aggressive suitor’ for Manny Machado

The Baltimore Orioles have been engaging in trade discussions centered around Manny Machado, and you may be surprised to hear which team is reportedly expressing the most interest in the All-Star third baseman.

Sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the Chicago White Sox emerged as the “most aggressive suitor” for Machado on Wednesday. The goal for the White Sox would be to acquire Machado and sign him to a long-term extension before he hits free agency in 2018, but they could also flip him to another team to continue stock-piling top-tier prospects.

For a team that has traded Chris Sale, Jose Quintana, Adam Eaton, Todd Frazier and several other players all within the last year, being on the buying end of a blockbuster deal would represent a dramatic change in approach. However, Machado is just 25 and the type of player the White Sox could decide to build around.

There has been no shortage of interest in Machado, so the White Sox are not going to get him at a discount. It also seems doubtful that Machado would sign a long-term extension rather than test free agency, unless Chicago was willing to fulfill his request to play a new position.