White Sox trade Jose Quintana to Cubs

The Chicago White Sox announced on Thursday that they have traded starting pitcher Jose Quintana to the Chicago Cubs.

The White Sox received a package of prospects from their cross-town rival in exchange for Quintana. Included in the haul is outfielder Eloy Jiminez, who is Baseball America’s No. 5 prospect in the game.

#WhiteSox have acquired OF Eloy Jiménez, RHP Dylan Cease, 1B Matt Rose & INF Bryant Flete from the Cubs in exchange for LHP José Quintana. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 13, 2017

Quintana, 28, is off to somewhat of a rough start this season. He has a record of 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA. He finished the 2016 season 13-12 with a 3.20 ERA.

Quintana is currently playing under an incredibly team-friendly deal. He is earning $7 million in 2017 and will make $8.85 million in 2018. The Cubs will also have team options of $10.5 million in 2019 and $11.5 million 2020.

Though the initial asking price for Quintana was believed to be too high, it sounds like the White Sox got what they were looking for. The Cubs, who are just 43-35 this season after winning the World Series last year, should get a major boost.