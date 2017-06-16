Report: White Sox expect to trade Jose Quintana

Jose Quintana’s name has come up in trade rumors repeatedly over the past several years, but this season, it may not be a false alarm.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, people associated with the Chicago White Sox are acting as if they will trade their left-handed starter this season. Though Quintana has gotten off to an underwhelming start, the team does not believe it will hinder his trade value too much.

Quintana has a 5.30 ERA and a league-leading eight losses in his first 13 starts of 2017, but has a long track record of success prior to that.

There will be no shortage of teams seeking starting pitching at the deadline, and the White Sox were reportedly discussing trades before the season. It would not be a shock to see something get done.