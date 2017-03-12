Yadier Molina slams MLB over lack of WBC security that led to fan fight

Yadier Molina is not happy with Major League Baseball over their World Baseball Classic security measures, or lack thereof.

A fight broke out in the stands during Saturday night’s WBC contest between Puerto Rico and Mexico, and Puerto Rican players rushed to the scene as it was near the family section. Molina was one of those players, and he slammed MLB on Instagram after the game for their “horrible organization” and, in his mind, putting moneymaking ahead of protecting the families of the players.

A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:23am PST

You can see what happened by clicking here. It’s easy to see why Molina is upset. Players’ families shouldn’t have to deal with this stuff at a baseball game. Nobody should.