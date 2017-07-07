Report: Yankees brass frustrated with Greg Bird over injury woes

New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird has been sidelined since the beginning of May with lingering knee and ankle injuries, and some within the organization are losing patience.

The New York Daily News’ Bill Madden reports Friday that the Yankees brass has gotten “exasperated” with Bird’s inability to stay healthy and are ready to move him this winter if he doesn’t return to action after the All-Star break.

“You really have to wonder what’s with this guy,” an anonymous Yankee insider was quoted as saying. “You’d think with [Aaron] Judge and [Gary] Sanchez, the guys he came up through the system with, doing so well up here he’d want to be a part of this. Apparently not.”

The 24-year-old Bird has appeared in just 19 games so far this season after also missing the entire 2016 campaign with a shoulder injury. He’s an exciting homegrown talent who should, in theory, be a core member of the team for many years to come. But the injury frustrations just keep piling up for the Yankees, and so perhaps Bird is a convenient fall guy.

