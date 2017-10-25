Report: Yankees would choose Cashman over Girardi if pressed

The New York Yankees have a busy offseason ahead, and that’s before they even need to start worrying about adding players to the team.

Both manager Joe Girardi and Brian Cashman are set to be free agents with their contracts expiring. There has been a lot of talk about Girardi’s uncertain future, but less about Cashman. Perhaps that’s because Cashman is more likely of the two to return.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote on Wednesday about Girardi’s future as Yankees manager. One tidbit he included in his article is that if Yankees ownership had to choose between Cashman or Girardi returning to the team, they would pick Cashman.

Perhaps it won’t come to that, as there is still a very reasonable chance that the team re-signs both key decision-makers. Although, there was a recent report saying some within the Yankees were unsure whether Girardi wanted to keep managing.

Girardi and Cashman are two of the best in MLB at what they do. The Yankees should do everything possible to bring both back, especially after this season’s excellent run.