Yankees reportedly close to acquiring Sonny Gray

The New York Yankees and Oakland A’s have been discussing a potential deal for starting pitcher Sonny Gray, and it sounds like the two sides are getting closer to an agreement.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports that the Yankees are “optimistic” they can put together a package that will meet Oakland’s asking price. New York acquired starting pitcher Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins over the weekend, but that has not changed any plans. More from Heyman:

Even after landing Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins, the Yankees have kept their focus on Gray as their top rotation target, and both sides have compromised over the past several days to a point where a trade looks probable. The A’s dropped their request for either Gleyber Torres or Clint Frazier, but the Yankees have a deep prospect stash, including Estevan Florial, James Kaprielian, Justus Sheffield, Dustin Fowler, Jorge Mateo and many others.

The Yankees are also said to have interest in Yu Darvish, but Gray is younger and has two years of team contract remaining on his contract. Darvish is in the final year of his deal with the Texas Rangers.

Gray, who is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA this season, was scratched from his start on Sunday amid trade talks.