Report: Yankees closing in on acquiring Todd Frazier, David Robertson

The New York Yankees are reportedly closing in on a trade to address two big needs.

According to various reports, the Yankees are close to sending a package of prospects to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for third baseman Todd Frazier and relief pitchers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle.

Source: #Yankees close to getting Frazier, Robertson and Kahnle from #WhiteSox for prospects. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 19, 2017

Someone involved in #Yankees #Whitesox talks said "very possible" it comes to fruition — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 19, 2017

There is no word on which Yankee prospects would be headed to Chicago as part of the deal.

The Yankees know Robertson well, as he played there for seven years and succeeded Mariano Rivera as the team’s closer. Kahnle has been a quality reliever for several years, striking out 60 batters in just 36 innings in 2017. Frazier doesn’t fit the Yankees’ need for a first baseman by trade, but he does have some experience playing there, though it’s unclear if New York envisions his full-time role there. With both Robertson and Kahnle under contract beyond this season — and Kahnle under team control through 2020 — expect a big haul going Chicago’s way.

It had looked like the Boston Red Sox were favorites for Frazier, but the Yankees appear to have beaten their rival to the punch.