Yankees give coach Joe Espada the chalk outline treatment after fall

The New York Yankees had a bit of fun with third base coach Joe Espada on Thursday.

Espada took a spill while waving a runner home after a two-run single by Ronald Torreyes during Wednesday’s 11-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Yankees 3B coach hurts himself waving in a runner. pic.twitter.com/9sWQfWOZrn — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 10, 2017

When the team went out for batting practice on Thursday, Espada was greeted with a playful chalk outline nearby where he fell the night before.

Remember when NYY 3B coach Joe Espada fell down last night? This is what greeted him before early BP in Toronto. A chalk outline! Savage! pic.twitter.com/gAvKXvETuM — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) August 10, 2017

If the Yankees are having fun with Espada about it, that means he must not have suffered too serious of an injury on the fall, which is a good thing. And the baseball chalk outlines are always fun.