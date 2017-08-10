Ad Unit
Thursday, August 10, 2017

Yankees give coach Joe Espada the chalk outline treatment after fall

August 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

Joe Espada falls

The New York Yankees had a bit of fun with third base coach Joe Espada on Thursday.

Espada took a spill while waving a runner home after a two-run single by Ronald Torreyes during Wednesday’s 11-5 win over the Blue Jays.

When the team went out for batting practice on Thursday, Espada was greeted with a playful chalk outline nearby where he fell the night before.

If the Yankees are having fun with Espada about it, that means he must not have suffered too serious of an injury on the fall, which is a good thing. And the baseball chalk outlines are always fun.

