Saturday, February 18, 2017

Yankees, Dellin Betances in war of words after arbitration hearing

February 18, 2017
by Grey Papke

New York Yankees president Randy Levine may have driven a wedge between the organization and one of its elite talents.

Yankee setup man Dellin Betances, who has been one of baseball’s best relievers since the beginning of the 2014 season, requested a salary of $5 million in his arbitration hearing. The Yankees were willing to pay $3 million and won, largely because despite his elite output, Betances has rarely been used as a closer and had few saves to point to.

After the hearing concluded, Yankees president Randy Levine publicly ripped Betances and his agents for their $5 million demand.

Betances took notice of Levine’s comments and responded in a press conference after morning workouts on Saturday, and his words were very foreboding.

Levine has a history of putting his foot in his mouth, but this could prove damaging both on and off the field. Betances hasn’t been the Yankees closer, but he has been more valuable to the Yankees without getting saves. He’s thrown 247 innings in three years as a reliever, a huge number, and his ERA over that period is 1.93. His WHIP is a paltry 0.96 and he’s striking out over 14 batters per nine innings. Betances is an elite reliever, one of baseball’s best, and the Yankees are completely wrong here. Betances deserved every penny of the $5 million he requested, and the fact that he lost because he lacked saves is absurd and sets a troubling precedent for elite setup men across baseball.


