Report: Yankees expanding managerial search, will interview Carlos Beltran

The New York Yankees are the only team in Major League Baseball that still does not have a manager, and they are apparently in no rush to hire one.

Jim Bowden of SiriusXM Radio reported on Monday that the Yankees have interviewed five candidates for their vacant manager position and are not stopping there.

To be clear the #Yankees have interviewed 5 candidates and they plan on interviewing more. Process is on-going according to sources familiar with the process. @MLBNetworkRadio @FantasyAlarm — Jim Bowden🌟🎤 (@Jim_BowdenSXM) November 28, 2017

According to former MLB executive Steve Phillips, Carlos Beltran is one of the candidates being considered by the Yankees.

Sources indicate that Carlos Beltran next to be interviewed for Yankees’ managers job. Sixth candidate to be considered. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) November 28, 2017

Beltran just retired from playing and has no managing experience, but Yankees GM Brian Cashman has hinted that he is not ruling out hiring the future Hall of Famer. Aaron Boone was already interviewed by the Yankees, and he has not managed before, either.

Beltran spent two-plus seasons with the Yankees from 2014-2016, so there is plenty of familiarity there. It’s only a matter of time before he becomes a manager at some level, and he would certainly be more popular in The Bronx than some of the other candidates we have heard mentioned.