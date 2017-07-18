Yankees reportedly the favorites to land David Robertson

The New York Yankees don’t quite have the bullpen of death they boasted last year, but they could come close to recreating it at the trade deadline.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports on Tuesday that the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are among the teams in pursuit of Chicago White Sox reliever David Robertson with the Yankees said to be favorites to acquire him.

The 32-year-old Robertson played the first seven seasons of his career with the Yankees, making his lone career All-Star team with them in 2011. He holds a 2.73 ERA with 13 saves in 14 opportunities for the White Sox this season and is under contract through 2018.

The Yankees have been more in the conversation for position players lately. But with Aroldis Chapman having a shaky year, they would definitely benefit from having another option to close games, especially a righty like Robertson.