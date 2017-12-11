Yankees reportedly interested in Gerrit Cole

The New York Yankees have landed Giancarlo Stanton, but they may not be finished in the trade market just yet.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Yankees have interest in trading for Pittsburgh Pirates starter Gerrit Cole. The Pirates, however, are said to be unlikely to move their ace.

Yankees are interested in gerrit cole, who they once drafted. But initial impression is pirates arent trading him. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2017

Cole has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now, though Pittsburgh has never come particularly close to moving him. The 27-year-old is coming off a down season in which he posted a career-worst 4.26 ERA and is under team control for two more seasons. From the Pirates’ perspective, trading him right now just doesn’t make a ton of sense.