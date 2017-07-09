Report: Yankees pursuing Justin Bour trade

The New York Yankees are in dire need of a first baseman, and have looked to the Miami Marlins for aid.

The Yankees are trying to trade for Marlins first baseman Justin Bour, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. A move could prove difficult, however, as Bour is under affordable team control through 2020.

It’s easy to see why the Yankees would be interested. Bour is hitting .286 with 20 home runs this season, and will be a participant in the Home Run Derby next week.

The odds are probably against it, though. As noted, the 29-year-old Bour is cheap and doing well. Moreover, the Marlins’ ownership situation is in flux, and a full-scale rebuild is unlikely for now, at least until that situation is resolved.

H/T Rotoworld