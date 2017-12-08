Yankees reportedly a possibility for Giancarlo Stanton

The Yankees have emerged as a possible landing spot for Giancarlo Stanton.

On Thursday, it was reported Stanton would waive his no-trade clause for one of four teams. Among that group is the Yankees.

While we knew Stanton was apparently interested in the Yankees, we weren’t sure of their interest in him. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees are in play to land the Marlins slugger.

#Yankees in play for Stanton, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 9, 2017

Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports adds the Yankees are making progress on a trade for Stanton.

Sources: Yankees making progress on a trade for Giancarlo Stanton. One source cautioned nothing done. Another was confident it’s moving toward that. Either way, momentum for Stanton to Yankees is significant. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2017

While a trade is far from a certainty at this point, the potential of Stanton in the Yankees’ lineup is scary for pitching staffs across the majors. Just take a look at this.

If the Yankees land Giancarlo Stanton, this is what their lineup could look like:

Brett Gardner

Aaron Judge

Giancarlo Stanton

Greg Bird

Gary Sanchez

Didi Gregorius

Starlin Castro

Chase Headley

Aaron Hicks — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 8, 2017

Aaron Boone has to be smiling from ear to ear at the idea of that on his lineup card.