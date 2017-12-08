pixel 1
Friday, December 8, 2017

Yankees reportedly a possibility for Giancarlo Stanton

December 8, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Giancarlo Stanton

The Yankees have emerged as a possible landing spot for Giancarlo Stanton.

On Thursday, it was reported Stanton would waive his no-trade clause for one of four teams. Among that group is the Yankees.

While we knew Stanton was apparently interested in the Yankees, we weren’t sure of their interest in him. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees are in play to land the Marlins slugger.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports adds the Yankees are making progress on a trade for Stanton.

While a trade is far from a certainty at this point, the potential of Stanton in the Yankees’ lineup is scary for pitching staffs across the majors. Just take a look at this.

Aaron Boone has to be smiling from ear to ear at the idea of that on his lineup card.

Comments

