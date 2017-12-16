Report: Yankees to re-sign CC Sabathia

CC Sabathia is staying in New York.

The free agent starter reportedly agreed to return to the Yankees on a one-year deal worth $10 million.

BREAKING: According to a source, the Yankees have agreed to a one-year deal with CC Sabathia worth $10 million. The deal is pending a physical. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 16, 2017

The 37-year-old still got it done for the Yankees a year ago, posting a 3.69 ERA in 27 starts. He’s obviously not the pitcher he once was, but he still provides valuable innings and leadership for an otherwise young, contending squad.

While there was interest from elsewhere, Sabathia wanted to stay with New York all along. Their offseason moves likely solidified that, and this should suit everyone.