Report: Yankees seen as favorites to sign Shohei Otani

After winning the Masahiro Tanaka sweepstakes in 2014, the New York Yankees could be back at it again this offseason.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Thursday that many Yankees rivals see them as the “supreme favorite” to sign 23-year-old Japanese phenom Shohei Otani. He also adds that a Monday deadline has been set to determine whether or not Otani will be posted by his Nippon Ham Fighters this winter.

Breaking: players union sets Monday deadline to resolve posting issue. So in 4 days otani could know if he'll be able to jump to mlb in '18. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 16, 2017

Otani, a two-way sensation who hit .322 with 22 homers and 67 RBIs last year while also sporting a 1.86 ERA and striking out 174 batters, has been planning as if he will be posted. As for the Yankees, they are always a huge favorite on the international market thanks to their massive payroll and global exposure, but getting Otani in pinstripes would be one of their greatest coups yet.