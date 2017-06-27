Yankees could send Matt Holliday home from road trip

The New York Yankees may consider sending Matt Holliday home from the team’s current road trip due to the mysterious illness surrounding the slugger.

Holliday has been out since Sunday and was not in the lineup for the team’s game against the White Sox on Tuesday. He is missing time due to fatigue.

Matt Holliday told Girardi "it feels like someone zapped me of all my energy." If issue doesn't resolve, Yanks may send him back to NYC. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 27, 2017

Matt Holliday just walked through the Yankees clubhouse, clutching a bottle of Gatorade. Went straight to trainers office. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 27, 2017

As Bryan Hoch reported, the Yankees could send Holliday home from the road trip, and a DL stint is in the cards.

Holliday was batting .264 in June with a .900 OPS. The 37-year-old DH has been an excellent signing for the Yankees. He has batted .262 with 13 doubles and 15 home runs this season, good for an .877 OPS.

The Yankees entered play Tuesday 41-33 and first in the AL East.