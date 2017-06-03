Yankees shut down Jacoby Ellsbury due to recurring headaches

New York Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury is still coping with concussion issues.

Ellsbury had been thought to be closing in on a return from his May 24 concussion and was set to take batting practice Friday, but manager Joe Girardi announced Saturday that the outfielder was once again experiencing headaches and would be sent to a neurologist in New York.

Joe Girardi said that the Yankees have shut down Jacoby Ellsbury because his concussion symptoms returned. Rest only for now. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 3, 2017

Ellsbury was concussed when he went hard into the wall on this play chasing a fly ball a week and a half ago. There is, obviously, once again no timetable for his return.