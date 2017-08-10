Yankees suspect Mets intentionally avoided doing business with them

The New York Yankees and New York Mets have completed only 16 trades throughout their history, the last coming in 2014 when pitcher Gonzalez Germen was sent from Flushing to the Bronx. But that low number is not for lack of effort — at least on the Bombers’ part.

The New York rivals have twice engaged in trade conversations this season, the first involving first baseman Lucas Duda and the latest involving outfielder Jay Bruce.

In each case however, the Yankees were left empty-handed when the Mets opted to go in a different direction. Duda was shipped off to the AL East, but that came by way of the Tampa Bay Rays. Bruce also ended up in the American League, but it was with the Cleveland Indians as opposed to the Yankees.

While the Duda trade falling through is easy to dismiss, the same can not be said for the Bruce trade. Multiple reports suggest the Yankees offered up a handful of prospects and even agreed to take on some of Bruce’s salary.

Source: #Yankees offered multiple prospects and to take on soe of Bruce $, thought deal was possible, #Mets went another way — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 10, 2017

The curious nature of the Mets’ decision has left some within the Yankees organization to ponder whether or not the management of their cross-town rivals was instructed to avoid doing business with them all together, reports the New York Daily News.

The Yankees weren’t sure what to make of the Mets’ deal with the Indians, sources told the News, and, at least privately, they wondered if Met management was instructed not to do business with the Yankees at all. And there are certainly questions if the Mets got the best return they could after not wanting to deal with the Bombers.

Ultimately, Cleveland was willing to take on all of Bruce’s salary, which could have been the tipping point for the Mets. But considering the Yankees had reportedly agreed to send two hand-picked prospects to the Mets and take on some of Bruce’s salary, it does raise some eyebrows.

In addition to picking up Bruce’s salary, the Indians also sent minor-league reliever Ryder Ryan (3-4, 4.79 ERA) to the Mets.