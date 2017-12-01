Yankees reportedly down to two finalists for manager job

The New York Yankees have been looking for a new manager since parting ways with Joe Girardi after the season, and the search has gone on for a few weeks. But it sounds like the team is moving closer to a decision.

The New York Daily News’ Bill Madden reported on Friday that Aaron Boone, Hensley Meulens and Carlos Beltran all made the strongest impression in their interviews. He speculates that Beltran won’t get the job because he just retired, though he figures the former outfielder could get a job with the team.

Boone played for the Yankees in 2003 and has served as an analyst for ESPN since retiring. Meulens managed the Netherlands team in the WBC and has been a bench coach for the Giants. Neither man has previously managed in MLB.

The other candidates who interviewed for the job include Eric Wedge, Rob Thompson and Chris Woodward. Thompson is expected to take a bench coach job with the Phillies.