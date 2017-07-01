Yankees videochatted with Dustin Fowler after his surgery

The New York Yankees are keeping Dustin Fowler in mind following the rookie’s unfortunate turn of events.

Fowler made his MLB debut on Thursday night and suffered a horrific knee injury crashing into a fence in his first career MLB game. He ended up with a ruptured right patellar tendon — and injury that required surgery immediately.

Hours after Fowler underwent the successful surgery, the Yankees dialed him up for a videochat through FaceTime from the rookie’s hospital bed. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch says Fowler was described as being in good spirits despite the surgery.

“The surgery went well. That’s always a plus,” Fowler told the New York Post. “I’m just going to take it day to day right now. It ruptured, but they were able to put it back in place and there wasn’t any other issues, so they said it’s going to be a pretty positive recovery. They said I’d be out for about four or five months and then be ready for the spring.”

Fowler was an 18th round pick by the Yankees in 2013. He was batting .293/.328/.542 at Triple-A prior to his promotion.