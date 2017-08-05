Yasiel Puig arrived at Dodgers clubhouse blasting Vanessa Carlton from headphones

Yasiel Puig is making his case for the most interesting man in the MLB.

The LA Dodgers outfielder arrived at the clubhouse ahead of Saturday’s game against the New York Mets blasting the Vanessa Carlton hit “A Thousand Miles” from his headphones, per Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal.

Yasiel Puig just walked into the Dodgers clubhouse with Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" blasting from his headphones. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 5, 2017

The 2000s pop fix must have worked, as Puig went 1-for-3 with a walk and his 21st home run of the season in the 7-4 Dodgers victory. In any case, the ex-All-Star would probably get along quite well with the boys of USA Basketball.