pixel 1
header
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Yasiel Puig dyed his hair blue for World Series

October 24, 2017
by Larry Brown

Yasiel Puig tongue

El Caballo is adding some spice and color to the World Series, as usual.

Yasiel Puig was seen with some dyed hair ahead of Game 1 of the World Series. The Dodgers outfielder’s hair is blue to match his team’s colors.

The special designs on the sides and back are a bonus too. It’s not easy to get all those squiggles just right.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus