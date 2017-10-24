Yasiel Puig dyed his hair blue for World Series

El Caballo is adding some spice and color to the World Series, as usual.

Yasiel Puig was seen with some dyed hair ahead of Game 1 of the World Series. The Dodgers outfielder’s hair is blue to match his team’s colors.

Yasiel Puig dyed his hair blue because the Dodgers are awesome. #ThisTeam #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/wvnlk6JCT5 — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) October 24, 2017

Yasiel Puig's hair is blue today. Fitting. pic.twitter.com/6BFOYxIISw — Mike Oz (@mikeoz) October 24, 2017

The special designs on the sides and back are a bonus too. It’s not easy to get all those squiggles just right.