Ad Unit
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Yasiel Puig caught flipping double bird after home run

June 13, 2017
by Larry Brown

Yasiel Puig middle finger

Yasiel Puig was caught flipping the double bird after a home run in Cleveland on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder smacked a 2-run home run in the top of the second inning off Trevor Bauer. As he headed towards the dugout after the home run, Puig flipped the middle fingers:

Here’s the other angle:

It’s unclear at whom the gesture was directed. That was Puig’s 10th homer of the season, which is pretty good for a hitter in the 9-hole.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus