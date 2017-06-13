Yasiel Puig caught flipping double bird after home run
Yasiel Puig was caught flipping the double bird after a home run in Cleveland on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder smacked a 2-run home run in the top of the second inning off Trevor Bauer. As he headed towards the dugout after the home run, Puig flipped the middle fingers:
#PuigYourBirdFlip pic.twitter.com/TsgYhC3zC9
— Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) June 13, 2017
Here’s the other angle:
Lmao. Legend. pic.twitter.com/aBYoryDGcW
— Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) June 13, 2017
It’s unclear at whom the gesture was directed. That was Puig’s 10th homer of the season, which is pretty good for a hitter in the 9-hole.