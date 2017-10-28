Umpires miss foul ball call on Yasiel Puig in Game 4

The umpiring crew in Saturday’s Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros missed a call in the second inning that adversely affected the Dodgers.

Yasiel Puig was batting in the second with one out and grounded out to the pitcher. Replays show that Puig actually hit the ball off his foot, meaning it should have been ruled a foul ball.

Yasiel Puig fouls a ball off his foot, but was called out at first base. Not reviewable, so we're heading to the bottom of 2. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/hmp9zFD5o0 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 29, 2017

Here’s how the official rule reads:

Laz Diaz definitely missed this call in the top of the second inning. pic.twitter.com/WuKGWzAukz — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) October 29, 2017

Puig ran to first just in case the umpires didn’t call a foul ball, which may have hurt his case to get the foul ball call. Unfortunately for him and the Dodgers, the play is not reviewable.