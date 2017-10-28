pixel 1
Saturday, October 28, 2017

Umpires miss foul ball call on Yasiel Puig in Game 4

October 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Yasiel Puig foul ball

The umpiring crew in Saturday’s Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros missed a call in the second inning that adversely affected the Dodgers.

Yasiel Puig was batting in the second with one out and grounded out to the pitcher. Replays show that Puig actually hit the ball off his foot, meaning it should have been ruled a foul ball.

Here’s how the official rule reads:

Puig ran to first just in case the umpires didn’t call a foul ball, which may have hurt his case to get the foul ball call. Unfortunately for him and the Dodgers, the play is not reviewable.

