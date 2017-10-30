Yasiel Puig promises a Game 7 of World Series

Yasiel Puig said exactly what Los Angeles Dodgers fans wanted to hear after the devastating 13-12 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night.

Following the game, Puig, who hit a 2-run home run in the top of the ninth to help the Dodgers tie things up, promised there would be a Game 7.

Yasiel Puig: “This is not going to be finished Tuesday. There is going to be a Game 7.” — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) October 30, 2017

In desperate times, it’s great to have a guy like Puig and his unlimited confidence on your side. The guy has come up big throughout the postseason and never seems intimidated by the moment. The Dodgers better hope his attitude permeates throughout the clubhouse.

The series heads back to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Tuesday night. Justin Verlander will face Rich Hill in that contest. Given Verlander’s record in big playoff games, extending the series to a seventh game will not be easy.