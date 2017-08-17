Yasiel Puig after walk-off win: ‘I’ll see you in the World Series’

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the ninth inning trailing 4-3 against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night, but that was not enough to keep them from winning their MLB-best 85th game of the year. Yasiel Puig played the role of hero, and he capped it off with a very bold prediction.

Puig drove in two runs with a walk-off double, and he was clearly overwhelmed by the electric atmosphere at Dodger Stadium. The energy had him already looking forward to the World Series.

"You see this game? I'll see you in the World Series, man." Yasiel Puig after the Dodgers walk-off for the 10th time in 2017. pic.twitter.com/96PIFvbDys — Ryan Walton (@RyanWaltonSBN) August 17, 2017

“You see this game, it’s like a playoff,” Puig said. “It’s something special, like a World Series (game). You see this game? I’ll see you in the World Series, guys.”

The Dodgers are long overdue for a World Series appearance. They’ve made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, reaching the NLCS twice during that span and losing 4-2 both times.

Unfortunately for Dodger fans, winning a ton of games during the regular season doesn’t always translate to postseason success. Of the last 20 teams to win 100 or more games in the regular season, only two have gone on to win the World Series.

Puig, who has given L.A. a good boost this year with 21 home runs, made some similarly confident remarks about the playoffs just last week. The Dodgers certainly have everyone’s attention, and anything less than a championship would be a huge disappointment for their fans.