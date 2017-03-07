Yasiel Puig’s home burglarized, $170,000 in possessions stolen

Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the break-in, but an estimated $170,000 worth of possessions was stolen. Christina Pascucci of KTLA adds the father of Puig’s girlfriend has been watching the home during Puig’s absence.

GF of @YasielPuig tells me her father was watching the home when burglars struck, shattered door. She says "they knew what they were doing." — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) March 7, 2017

When reached for comment, Puig declined to discuss the incident.

“I don’t want to talk about that,” Puig said, via ESPN. “If you have another question I will talk about that.”

Puig’s home joins a list of residences owned by celebrities in the area that have been victimized in recent months. Alanis Morrissette, Nicki Minaj, and Derek Fisher have also seen their homes targeted.

Puig is currently in Arizona for Dodgers spring training and is preparing for his fifth season with the club. In 104 games last year, he hit .263 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI.