Yasiel Puig’s home robbed during Game 7 of World Series

Yasiel Puig and the Los Angeles Dodgers were hoping to add a little jewelry to their collection on Wednesday night, but things ultimately went a very different direction.

Not only did Puig and the Dodgers lose Game 7 of the World Series to the Houston Astros, but during that crushing loss, Puig had some of his own jewelry stolen right out of his home.

TMZ Sports reports that a burglar busted through a window at Puig’s San Fernando Valley residence and made off with two fists full of jewelry. The entire heist was apparently caught on a surveillance video.

Unfortunately for Puig, this is not a first. In fact, back in March, thieves made off with upwards of $500,000 of Puig’s jewelry after breaking into a different house owned by him. They were never caught.

After arriving home from the crushing Game 7 loss, Puig was forced to spend the rest of his night talking with police and categorizing what items were stolen this time around.