Switch hitter Yasmani Grandal wears wrong helmet to plate

Yasmani Grandal made an inadvertent mistake when he stepped to the plate for his first at-bat on Wednesday.

Grandal is a switch hitter, so he wears a different helmet depending on which side of the plate he’s batting from. His first at-bat was from the left side while facing the St. Louis Cardinals’ Mike Leake, so he was supposed to use a helmet with the ear flap on the right side to face the pitcher. Unfortunately, he had the opposite one on.

lmao wrong helmet dude pic.twitter.com/vckZusTenN — nick (@nick_pants) May 25, 2017

Despite the mistake, Grandal does know what he’s doing at the plate. He hits in the No. 3 hole for the Dodgers, though he’s been much more successful this season as a lefty. His OPS is .980 from that side and just .566 from the other.

Grandal is working on his best season at the plate since his debut in 2012 with the Padres.