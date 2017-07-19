Ad Unit
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Yoenis Cespedes dyes his hair blue

July 19, 2017
by Grey Papke

Yoenis Cespedes Mets

The New York Mets are struggling, so Yoenis Cespedes is trying a bold new look to change their fortunes.

The Mets’ official Twitter shared a photo of the star outfielder, whose hair is now a distinctly Mets-like shade of blue.

Cespedes does enjoy making a statement. It would probably work better if he had longer hair, but you take what you can get.

This is, perhaps, an attempt to turn around the stumbling Mets. They are 41-50 and quickly fading from the playoff picture. In Cespedes’s mind, perhaps a new, Mets-based hair color will help jumpstart the team for a second half run.


