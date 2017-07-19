Yoenis Cespedes dyes his hair blue

The New York Mets are struggling, so Yoenis Cespedes is trying a bold new look to change their fortunes.

The Mets’ official Twitter shared a photo of the star outfielder, whose hair is now a distinctly Mets-like shade of blue.

Blue is the new blonde. pic.twitter.com/2nyR9SNzwA — New York Mets (@Mets) July 19, 2017

Cespedes does enjoy making a statement. It would probably work better if he had longer hair, but you take what you can get.

This is, perhaps, an attempt to turn around the stumbling Mets. They are 41-50 and quickly fading from the playoff picture. In Cespedes’s mind, perhaps a new, Mets-based hair color will help jumpstart the team for a second half run.