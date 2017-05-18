Yoenis Cespedes may not need rehab games

Yoenis Cespedes’ return to the Mets could be accelerated if it’s determined he doesn’t need any rehab games.

Cespedes has been out with a hamstring injury and began a running program this week. Manager Terry Collins was optimistic about Cespedes’ return, saying the New York outfielder could return to the team next week.

In an article about the team published on Thursday, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo said Cespedes may not need any rehab games.

Cespedes last played on April 27, which would make it almost a month if he returns next week. Sometimes when a player has been out that long, the team elects to give them a rehab assignment to regain timing at the plate.

Cespedes was hot prior to his injury, as he hit six home runs and four doubles in 18 games.