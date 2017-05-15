Ad Unit
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Yoenis Cespedes could return to Mets in a week

May 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Yoenis Cespedes may not be away from the New York Mets for too much longer.

The Mets outfielder is set to begin a running program this week and could be ready to return from his hamstring injury in a week.

Newsday’s Marc Carig reported on Monday that Mets assistant GM John Ricco says the running program could take 5-6 days to complete. He also said that Cespedes might only need a brief rehab stint before returning to the team. Manager Terry Collins reportedly said Cespedes could be back in a week.

Cespedes has been out since being placed on the DL April 28. He was off to a strong start to the season, with four doubles and six home runs in 18 games, giving him an OPS just shy of 1.000.


