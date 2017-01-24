Yordano Ventura’s family wants investigation about possible robbery

Yordano Ventura’s family wants an investigation into the possibility that the former pitcher was robbed at the crash site in the Dominican Republic after his fatal crash.

Pio Deportes reported on Monday that Ventura was robbed of cash, clothing, his World Series ring and other valuables at the crash site.

In addition to the Pio Deportes report, En Segundos said that Ventura was found alive but was robbed and left for dead after the crash.

The Kansas City Star reports otherwise and says that the Royals were told the coroner believes Ventura did not survive the impact from the crash.

Ventura was 25 and one of the more promising pitchers in the game. He helped the Royals to the World Series in 2015 and was 38-31 during his career with a 3.90 ERA. His funeral was on Tuesday and attended by multiple members of the Royals organization.