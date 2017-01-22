Report: Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura killed in car crash

Kansas City Royals ace pitcher Yordano Ventura reportedly died early Sunday in a fatal car accident in the Dominican Republic.

Details are scant, but ESPN’s Cristian Moreno cited Dominican police who confirmed the tragedy.

#Royals pitcher @YordanoVentura Dead at 25 after fatal car accident earlier today, confirmed by #Dominican police force. Terrible news. #MLB — Cristian Moreno|ESPN (@CristianMorenoD) January 22, 2017

A D.R. national police colonel, @Jacobommoquete, says Yordano Ventura was the person who died in the car. Pic of accident is on his feed. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 22, 2017

Ventura was just 25 years old, and had parts of four MLB seasons under his belt, all with the Royals. He went 38-31 with a 3.89 ERA.