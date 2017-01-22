Ad Unit
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Report: Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura killed in car crash

January 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

Kansas City Royals ace pitcher Yordano Ventura reportedly died early Sunday in a fatal car accident in the Dominican Republic.

Details are scant, but ESPN’s Cristian Moreno cited Dominican police who confirmed the tragedy.

Ventura was just 25 years old, and had parts of four MLB seasons under his belt, all with the Royals. He went 38-31 with a 3.89 ERA.


