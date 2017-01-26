New information says Yordano Ventura was not robbed

New information surrounding the death of Yordano Ventura suggests the late Kansas City Royals pitcher was not robbed and left for dead after his crash, according to a report.

Diario Libre reporter Bienvenido Rojas shared a photo on Twitter supposedly from the crash site in the Dominican Republic that shows Ventura still had a watch and bracelet on his wrists. Rojas also spoke with the coroner who performed the autopsy, who believes Ventura died on impact.

The autopsy always suggested that Ventura died in the crash, but that didn’t stop one report from circulating earlier this week saying that Ventura was still alive after the crash but left for dead and robbed.

Ventura’s family wanted an investigation conducted after the report came out saying the pitcher was robbed. They also could not and still have not been able to account for the late pitcher’s 2015 World Series ring.

The funeral for Ventura was held on Tuesday. The 25-year-old died on Sunday morning.