Yu Darvish apologizes to Dodgers fans after losing Game 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Yu Darvish to pitch in big games, and he did not deliver the goods on Wednesday night.

Darvish was apologetic after surrendering five runs in 1.2 innings, enough for the Houston Astros to jump out in front for good and close out a Game 7 victory.

Darvish very apologetic for performance. Said Dodgers gave him a lot, wanted to repay them. — Dylan Hernandez (@dylanohernandez) November 2, 2017

Darvish also said he’d be open to returning to the Dodgers as a free agent.

Darvish said he would like to return to the #Dodgers. — Dylan Hernandez (@dylanohernandez) November 2, 2017

Unfortunately, Darvish did not give the Dodgers anything in the World Series. They lost both of his starts, failing to get out of the second inning in both of them, and posting a 21.60 ERA overall. There are some theories as to why he was so bad, but it’s fair to say that he was one of, if not the biggest reasons the Dodgers failed to get it done.