Yu Darvish reportedly meets with Astros

The Yu Darvish sweepstakes are in full effect.

Darvish met with representative from the Chicago Cubs on Monday. On Tuesday, he reportedly was meeting with the Houston Astros, according to Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman.

Darvish is one of the top pitchers on the free agent market, along with Jake Arrieta and Alex Cobb, among others. In addition to those two teams, the Minnesota Twins have heavy interest in Darvish. The Texas Rangers are another possibility, but Darvish may be out of their price range.

Jon Daniels says #Rangers have no meeting planned with Yu Darvish, whose price supposedly remains out of reach. — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilson_FWST) December 19, 2017

Darvish, 31, was looking like he would be a lock for a huge contract this offseason, but that was until he got smashed in the World Series by the Astros. However, it was later revealed that the Astros had figured out he was tipping pitches, which is something the Japanese pitcher can correct.

Darvish has gone 56-42 with a 3.42 ERA pitching mostly in the American League. He has undergone Tommy John surgery, which led him to miss the 2015 season.