Yu Darvish reportedly top target for Twins

Yu Darvish is reportedly the top free agent target for the up-and-coming Twins this winter after the pitcher spent last season with the Rangers and Dodgers.

Minnesota was a pleasant surprise last season. The team’s 85 wins were their most since 2010, which was also previously the last time they had been to the postseason.

Looking to build on that momentum, the Twins are trying to add starting pitching to a rotation that includes Ervin Santana, who made the All-Star team for the second time in his career this year. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Twins are aiming high with Yu Darvish atop their list and Jake Arrieta not far behind.

The lasting memory for many surrounding Darvish is likely his two disappointing performances during the World Series. He failed to last two innings in either start and surrendered eight runs. It’s possible that those poor performances work in Minnesota’s favor when it comes to competing for Darvish’s services.

Darvish is a much better pitcher than he showed in the World Series. He had better showings during the NLDS and NLCS and pitched to a 3.86 ERA with 209 strikeouts in 186.2 innings during the regular season. The Twins finished in second place in the AL Central last season. The addition of a top flight starter like Darvish would go a long way in helping Minnesota sustain the success they had last season.