Yu Darvish trade reportedly growing more likely

The Texas Rangers are reportedly growing more open to the idea of trading ace pitcher Yu Darvish.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, negotiations surrounding the pitcher have intensified in recent days, and interested teams are taking this as a sign that the Rangers are getting ready to deal.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros are said to be the three teams with the most interest in Darvish, with a top prospect as the asking price. He is reportedly Los Angeles’s top target, and as none of those three teams are on his no-trade list, the Rangers would be free to send him to any of them without his approval.

Darvish has a 4.01 ERA in 22 starts, but boasts a long track record of success in Texas. The Rangers have apparently come around on trading the pitcher, who is set to be a free agent after the season, within the last few days.