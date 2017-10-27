Did Yuli Gurriel make slant eye gesture after homering off Darvish?

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is under fire for doing a questionable move after homering off Yu Darvish in the second inning of Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gurriel got the scoring started with a solo shot off the Dodgers’ Darvish in the second — the first of a four-run outburst that chased the starter from the game.

After getting into the dugout following his solo homer, FOX’s TV cameras showed Gurriel taking his fingers to pull the corners of his eyes back. Some thought Gurriel was doing a slanted eyes gesture about Darvish, who is half Japanese.

Many on the internet certainly thought that’s what Gurriel was doing.

Did I just see Gurriel mimic Asian eyes after hitting that dinger off Darvish!? Hoping it's just dry contacts. #astros #worldseries pic.twitter.com/QZSbtrRhHZ — Zippy Balzac (@ZippyBalzac) October 28, 2017

If the questionable motion continues to receive attention, Gurriel may end up being asked about it after the game.