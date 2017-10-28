Yuli Gurriel suspended first five games of 2018

Yuli Gurriel has been suspended the first five games of the 2018 MLB season as punishment for his gesture during Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night.

The Houston Astros first baseman was seen doing a slant eyes gesture after homering off Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish in the second inning of Game 3. He later explained after the game that he did the gesture as a way of describing Japanese pitchers.

Darvish, speaking through a translator, said he felt the gesture was disrespectful, but he did not feel serious punishment was warranted.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred decided on the punishment and did not suspend Gurriel for the World Series because he felt that would be unfair to the Astros.