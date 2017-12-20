pixel 1
Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Report: Zach Britton ruptures Achilles, will miss at least six months

December 20, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Zach Britton

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Zach Britton is reportedly expected to miss the start of the 2018 MLB season, as he ruptured his Achilles on Tuesday while working out.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Britton was working out in California when he suffered the injury. He is expected to miss at least six months.

As Rosenthal notes, there has been a lot of trade interest surrounding Britton, but the Orioles are almost certainly going to have to keep the 29-year-old reliever now. Britton is not eligible to become a free agent until after the 2019 season, and he was projected to earn more than $12 million in salary arbitration for 2017.

Britton missed some time last season with an arm injury, but he has been one of the better closers in baseball for several years. His best season was in 2016, when he saved 47 games for the Orioles and had an ERA of 0.54 in 69 appearances.

