Report: Zach Britton ruptures Achilles, will miss at least six months

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Zach Britton is reportedly expected to miss the start of the 2018 MLB season, as he ruptured his Achilles on Tuesday while working out.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Britton was working out in California when he suffered the injury. He is expected to miss at least six months.

BREAKING: Orioles closer Zach Britton ruptured his Achilles yesterday working out in California. Expected to be out at least six months. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 20, 2017

As Rosenthal notes, there has been a lot of trade interest surrounding Britton, but the Orioles are almost certainly going to have to keep the 29-year-old reliever now. Britton is not eligible to become a free agent until after the 2019 season, and he was projected to earn more than $12 million in salary arbitration for 2017.

Britton was projected to earn $12.2M in arbitration by @mlbtraderumors. Eligible for free agency at the end of the 2019 season. Trade interest in him had increased of late due to prices of free-agent relievers. Now #Orioles stuck. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 20, 2017

Britton missed some time last season with an arm injury, but he has been one of the better closers in baseball for several years. His best season was in 2016, when he saved 47 games for the Orioles and had an ERA of 0.54 in 69 appearances.